Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and AbbVie are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological processes and advanced technologies to develop medical products such as drugs, therapies and diagnostics. They tend to be highly volatile and carry substantial risk because of long research-and-development timelines, stringent regulatory approval processes and the binary outcomes of clinical trials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,937,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.99. Moderna has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.21. 791,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.89 and its 200-day moving average is $508.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.04. 1,521,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,311. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.73. The company has a market cap of $325.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

