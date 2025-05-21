UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $428.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,187,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $428,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,398,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.