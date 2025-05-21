HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 143.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.