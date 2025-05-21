Q3 EPS Estimates for 908 Devices Increased by William Blair

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.26. 908 Devices has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.86.

In other 908 Devices news, Director Mark Spoto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

