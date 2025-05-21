Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Cadence Design Systems, Jabil, and Onsemi are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy technologies and infrastructure supporting fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks. They typically include telecom operators, network equipment vendors, semiconductor and antenna makers, as well as tower and small-cell providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth in data speeds, connectivity and Internet of Things applications enabled by 5G rollout. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. 20,913,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,158,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.50. 3,752,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,889,973. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.76. The company had a trading volume of 327,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.86.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. 484,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,661. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65.

