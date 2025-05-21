What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Biofrontera Q2 Earnings?

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biofrontera in a report issued on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Biofrontera’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 36.31% and a negative return on equity of 565.73%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Biofrontera from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BFRI opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biofrontera by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 309,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

