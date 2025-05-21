Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Q3 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.50.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$141.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.59. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

