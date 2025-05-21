Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.65.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $875.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $826.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911 shares of company stock valued at $841,718. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.