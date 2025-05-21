2,385 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

