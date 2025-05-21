Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,797 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

