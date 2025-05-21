First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,536,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,906,000 after purchasing an additional 253,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after buying an additional 1,336,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,966,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,156,000 after buying an additional 860,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

