Css LLC Il Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,088,000.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp – Class A Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 18, 2024 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

