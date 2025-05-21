USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MSI opened at $423.03 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.77 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.89.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

