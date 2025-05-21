Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 91,605 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.8%

Expedia Group stock opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

