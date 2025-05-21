First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,841,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

