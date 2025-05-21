10Elms LLP Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLRN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,067,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 420,690 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 435,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 515,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 117,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,757,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 109,096 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

