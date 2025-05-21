Css LLC Il Has $2.47 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,534,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,569,000 after buying an additional 105,448 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 314,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 214,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 260,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CHRD opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.15.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

