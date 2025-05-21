First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $109.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.