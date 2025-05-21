10,870 Shares in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Acquired by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.71%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

