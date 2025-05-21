Note Advisors LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Note Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 489,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

