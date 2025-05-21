Capital One Financial Predicts Vital Energy Q3 Earnings

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

VTLE opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $599.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Vital Energy by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,900.62. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

