Boralex Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.25.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$30.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$24.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.68.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 96.76%.

Insider Transactions at Boralex

In related news, Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$260,130.00. Also, Director Ricky Fontaine acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Further Reading

