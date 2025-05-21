Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Keyera Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.08.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$42.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.12. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$35.33 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

