B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $39.92 EPS.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.