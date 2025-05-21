B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AMR

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $39.92 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.