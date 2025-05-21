B. Riley Forecasts Abacus Life’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abacus Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

ABL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abacus Life from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Abacus Life Trading Down 1.7%

Abacus Life stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Abacus Life by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,540,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,210 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Abacus Life by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,431 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $7,461,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Abacus Life by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 753,826 shares during the last quarter.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

