PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,669 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

