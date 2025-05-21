30,444 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,938,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.