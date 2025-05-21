30,444 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,938,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.