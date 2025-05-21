Novem Group Takes Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

