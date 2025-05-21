8,269 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Novem Group

Novem Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.