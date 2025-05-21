Roth Capital Estimates Cingulate’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CING)

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cingulate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 18th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.04).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CING. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cingulate from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of CING stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cingulate by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

