HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for ALDX Earnings

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

ALDX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

