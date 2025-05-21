Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $34.28 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 554.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $34,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

