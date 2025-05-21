AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,841.00 to $3,995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,837.82.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,879.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,671.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,432.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

