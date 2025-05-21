Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KGEI Q3 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.60%.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGEI

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.