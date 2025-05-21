What is Desjardins’ Forecast for CVE:ITR FY2025 Earnings?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Integra Resources Stock Up 5.3%

CVE ITR opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.64.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.