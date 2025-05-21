FY2026 Earnings Estimate for FENC Issued By HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,069. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Hackman purchased 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $97,615.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,850. This represents a 1,349.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $183,500 over the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Solas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.