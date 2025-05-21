Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Q1 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,338,405,000 after buying an additional 1,148,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,602,000 after buying an additional 513,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,799 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

