What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Bitfarms Q3 Earnings?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bitfarms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.01.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF opened at $1.12 on Monday. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,102 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bitfarms by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 293,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

