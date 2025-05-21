Cormark Predicts Vox Royalty’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vox Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

NASDAQ VOXR opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 14.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Medici Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

