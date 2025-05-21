First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

