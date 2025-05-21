AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 54,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.85. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $64,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,664.08. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $164,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

