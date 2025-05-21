First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKAG. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

BKAG opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.