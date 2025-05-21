What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Humacyte Q3 Earnings?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

HUMA has been the subject of several other research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $386.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118. This represents a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humacyte by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 543,995 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 38.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,198 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 94,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

