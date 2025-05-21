QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. 7,332,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,010,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $1,063,794. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

