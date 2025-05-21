Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 205 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $193.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

