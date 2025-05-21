First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,339,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

