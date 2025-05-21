Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $53,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $414.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.13 and its 200-day moving average is $386.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

