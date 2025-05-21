Woodline Partners LP Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UDR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 168.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

View Our Latest Report on UDR

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.