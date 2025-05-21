Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.04 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $244.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

