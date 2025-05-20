HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pyxis Oncology Q1 Earnings

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

